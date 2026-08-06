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Xtranet Technologies Ltd Company Summary

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136.21
(4.99%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

Xtranet Technologies Ltd Summary

Xtranet Technologies Limited was incorporated on January 29, 2002, as Xtranet Technologies Private Limited, a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Xtranet Technologies Private Limited to Xtranet Technologies Limited via fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Manesar on July 02, 2025. At present, Company is engaged in the business of providing services in ITeS including software development and data management, issuing Digital Signatures, BPO and KPO services.

The Company commenced operations with System Integration services, including implementation of Data Networks, IT Security, Smart City IT Infrastructure, deployment of Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Network Operations Centre (NOC) solutions. In 2008, it expanded into Application Development, In 2012, it commenced operations in Data Centre services, strengthening the portfolio into IT infrastructure solutions, followed by the launching of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) in 2014. In 2021, it launched the proprietary digital transformation platform Synergy and in 2022, it launched the business intelligence and analytics solutions through the group company, later turned into subsidiary, XtraSynergy Solutions Private Limited.The Company has enhanced the proprietary platform by launching X-ERP, self service kiosk with Smart Lockers, AI enabled electronic document management system, Xtra-Support ITSM tool and X-Sign PKI software platform for server in FY 2025.

Company is planning the initial public offer by raising money of Rs 1900 Cr equity shares of face value Rs 10 through fresh issue.
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