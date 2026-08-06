Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorIT - Software
Open₹129.5
Prev. Close₹129.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹588.62
Day's High₹136.21
Day's Low₹129.5
52 Week's High₹136.9
52 Week's Low₹122.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)712.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
7.83
6.9
6.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
83.45
29.92
18.98
Net Worth
91.28
36.82
25.88
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
276.08
232.94
222.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
276.08
232.94
222.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.74
0.32
0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,452.7
|16.49
|8,87,770.13
|13,642
|4.49
|59,553
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,175.1
|15.28
|4,75,994.57
|7,249
|4.09
|39,957
|193.85
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,356.6
|20.11
|3,66,046.28
|7,025
|4.01
|14,337
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
187.53
|16.36
|1,84,915.07
|2,865.7
|6.24
|18,418.2
|64.17
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635
|40.49
|1,61,704.19
|1,137.9
|3.09
|13,218.6
|221.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sukhbir Singh Kukreja
Whole-time Director
Jogendrapal Singh Alagh
Independent Director
Girish Chander Dalakoti
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Sinha
Independent Director
Shikha Jain
Non Executive Director
Shiney Sukhbir
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kavita Malik
Z-24 Zone-1 M.P.Nagar,
Madhya Pradesh - 462011
Tel: +91 11 4354 7623
Website: https://xtranetindia.com/
Email: compliance@xtranetindia.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Xtranet Technologies Limited was incorporated on January 29, 2002, as Xtranet Technologies Private Limited, a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company ...
Read More
Reports by Xtranet Technologies Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.