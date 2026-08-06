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Xtranet Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

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136.21
(4.99%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open129.5
  • Day's High136.21
  • 52 Wk High136.9
  • Prev. Close129.73
  • Day's Low129.5
  • 52 Wk Low 122.5
  • Turnover (lac)588.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)712.18
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Xtranet Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹129.5

Prev. Close

₹129.73

Turnover(Lac.)

₹588.62

Day's High

₹136.21

Day's Low

₹129.5

52 Week's High

₹136.9

52 Week's Low

₹122.5

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

712.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Xtranet Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Xtranet Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Xtranet Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:04 PM
Jul-2026Jul-2026Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 83.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 83.63%

Non-Promoter- 16.36%

Institutions: 16.36%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Xtranet Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

7.83

6.9

6.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

83.45

29.92

18.98

Net Worth

91.28

36.82

25.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

276.08

232.94

222.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

276.08

232.94

222.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.74

0.32

0.86

Xtranet Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,452.7

16.498,87,770.1313,6424.4959,553234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,175.1

15.284,75,994.577,2494.0939,957193.85

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,356.6

20.113,66,046.287,0254.0114,33795.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

187.53

16.361,84,915.072,865.76.2418,418.264.17

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635

40.491,61,704.191,137.93.0913,218.6221.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Xtranet Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sukhbir Singh Kukreja

Whole-time Director

Jogendrapal Singh Alagh

Independent Director

Girish Chander Dalakoti

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Sinha

Independent Director

Shikha Jain

Non Executive Director

Shiney Sukhbir

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kavita Malik

Registered Office

Z-24 Zone-1 M.P.Nagar,

Madhya Pradesh - 462011

Tel: +91 11 4354 7623

Website: https://xtranetindia.com/

Email: compliance@xtranetindia.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Xtranet Technologies Limited was incorporated on January 29, 2002, as Xtranet Technologies Private Limited, a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company ...
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Reports by Xtranet Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

The Xtranet Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹136.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Xtranet Technologies Ltd is ₹712.18 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Xtranet Technologies Ltd is 0 and 2.63 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Xtranet Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Xtranet Technologies Ltd is ₹122.5 and ₹136.9 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Xtranet Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Xtranet Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.62 %
Institutions - 14.88 %
Public - 22.50 %

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