Yaap Digital Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.71
1.65
1.63
1.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.97
14.67
9.27
6.53
Net Worth
25.68
16.32
10.9
8.16
Minority Interest
Debt
17.4
7.49
7.68
7.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.5
0
0
0.65
Total Liabilities
43.58
23.81
18.58
16.66
Fixed Assets
2.93
0.28
0.27
0.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.94
14.94
14.94
11.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.66
0.66
0.06
0.65
Networking Capital
-25.32
-51.68
-18.33
3.78
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
42.28
9.33
9.28
15.4
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.49
3.03
2.62
28.6
Sundry Creditors
-54.17
-28.28
-19.05
-23.5
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-18.92
-35.76
-11.18
-16.72
Cash
50.37
59.6
21.62
0.55
Total Assets
43.58
23.8
18.56
16.66
