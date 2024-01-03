iifl-logo

Yaap Digital Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Yaap Digital Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.71

1.65

1.63

1.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.97

14.67

9.27

6.53

Net Worth

25.68

16.32

10.9

8.16

Minority Interest

Debt

17.4

7.49

7.68

7.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.5

0

0

0.65

Total Liabilities

43.58

23.81

18.58

16.66

Fixed Assets

2.93

0.28

0.27

0.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.94

14.94

14.94

11.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.66

0.66

0.06

0.65

Networking Capital

-25.32

-51.68

-18.33

3.78

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

42.28

9.33

9.28

15.4

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.49

3.03

2.62

28.6

Sundry Creditors

-54.17

-28.28

-19.05

-23.5

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-18.92

-35.76

-11.18

-16.72

Cash

50.37

59.6

21.62

0.55

Total Assets

43.58

23.8

18.56

16.66

Yaap Digital Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Yaap Digital Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.