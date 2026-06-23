Status: upcoming
₹240000/4000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
30 Jun 2026
02 Jul 2026
17 Equity Shares
-
55 - 60 per share
BSE - SME
-
-
-
-
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has opened for subscription with a price band of ₹769-₹808 per share. The cruise tourism company plans to raise ₹585 crore through a fresh issue. Explore the company's business model, financials, GMP trend, IPO objectives, strengths, risks, and whether the issue is worth considering for investors.
23 Jun 2026|11:52 AM
Advit Jewels IPO has opened for subscription with a price band of ₹130-₹138 per share. Backed by strong revenue growth, healthy margins, debt reduction plans, and a GMP of ₹64, the issue is attracting significant investor interest.
23 Jun 2026|11:29 AM
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions' ₹882.67 crore IPO is set to close for subscription on June 23. With the grey market premium dropping to ₹1, market sentiment suggests limited listing gains ahead of its June 29 stock market debut.
23 Jun 2026|11:22 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Skyways Air Services Ltd
18 Mar - 20 Mar 2026
0.00 - 0.00
0.00
CSM Technologies Ltd
24 Jun - 29 Jun 2026
107.00 - 113.00
138.04 - 145.78
Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd
24 Jun - 29 Jun 2026
207.00 - 212.00
92.28 - 94.51
Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Ltd
24 Jun - 29 Jun 2026
95.00 - 99.00
25.65 - 26.73
Crazy Snacks Ltd
25 Jun - 30 Jun 2026
39.00 - 42.00
29.23 - 31.47
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.