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Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

240000/4000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

30 Jun 2026

End Date

02 Jul 2026

Bid Lot

17 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

55 - 60 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd IPO NEWS

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Opens Today: GMP at ₹12

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has opened for subscription with a price band of ₹769-₹808 per share. The cruise tourism company plans to raise ₹585 crore through a fresh issue. Explore the company's business model, financials, GMP trend, IPO objectives, strengths, risks, and whether the issue is worth considering for investors.

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Advit Jewels IPO has opened for subscription with a price band of ₹130-₹138 per share. Backed by strong revenue growth, healthy margins, debt reduction plans, and a GMP of ₹64, the issue is attracting significant investor interest.

23 Jun 2026|11:29 AM

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Turtlemint IPO Closes Today; GMP Signals Muted Listing Gains

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Turtlemint Fintech Solutions' ₹882.67 crore IPO is set to close for subscription on June 23. With the grey market premium dropping to ₹1, market sentiment suggests limited listing gains ahead of its June 29 stock market debut.

23 Jun 2026|11:22 AM

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