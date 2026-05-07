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Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

278000/2000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

21 May 2026

End Date

25 May 2026

Bid Lot

13 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

132 - 139 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

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