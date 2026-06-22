Status: upcoming
₹252000/6000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
25 Jun 2026
30 Jun 2026
0 Equity Shares
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39 - 42 per share
BSE - SME
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Crazy Snacks Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Crazy Snacks Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Crazy Snacks Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Crazy Snacks Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Crazy Snacks Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Crazy Snacks Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Crazy Snacks Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions' ₹882.67 crore IPO is nearing closure amid weakening grey market sentiment. The GMP has declined to ₹0.50 ahead of the final subscription day, indicating a marginal listing premium. The IPO is scheduled to list on NSE and BSE on June 29, 2026.
22 Jun 2026|11:24 AM
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO opens from June 19 to June 23, 2026, with a price band of ₹144-₹152 per share. The company aims to raise ₹882.67 crore through a fresh issue and offer for sale. Read this detailed IPO review covering financial performance, strengths, risks, issue details, and whether investors should consider subscribing.
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10 Jun 2026|03:37 PM
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Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
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0.00
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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