Status: upcoming
₹226800/1200 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
13 Aug 2026
17 Aug 2026
19 Equity Shares
-
179 - 189 per share
NSE - SME
-
-
-
-
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Credent Connect N Care Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Credent Connect N Care Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Credent Connect N Care Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Credent Connect N Care Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Credent Connect N Care Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Credent Connect N Care Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Credent Connect N Care Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Technocraft Ventures IPO has attracted strong investor interest with 7.93x overall subscription and a positive GMP. Here’s a detailed review of its financials, valuation, strengths, risks and listing prospects.
11 Aug 2026|11:24 AM
Molbio Diagnostics IPO is open for subscription from August 10 to August 12, 2026. The ₹939.70 crore IPO has a price band of ₹768-₹807 and a lot size of 18 shares. Check today's GMP, financial performance, Truenat platform, IPO objectives, risks, allotment and listing details.
10 Aug 2026|03:48 PM
Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO opens for subscription on August 11, 2026, with a ₹133-₹140 price band and 107-share lot size. The ₹1,553 crore IPO includes a ₹1,428 crore fresh issue and ₹125 crore OFS. Check GMP today, financials, IPO objectives, valuation, risks, allotment and listing details.
10 Aug 2026|03:44 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Skyways Air Services Ltd
18 Mar - 20 Mar 2026
0.00 - 0.00
0.00
Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Ltd
24 Jun - 29 Jun 2026
95.00 - 99.00
25.65 - 26.73
Behari Lal Engineering Ltd
12 Aug - 14 Aug 2026
271.00 - 285.00
291.37 - 301.62
Q&T Foods Ltd
12 Aug - 14 Aug 2026
115.00 - 0.00
26.25
Shiprocket Ltd
12 Aug - 14 Aug 2026
92.00 - 97.00
1,617.49
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.