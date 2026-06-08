Status: upcoming
₹247200/2400 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
12 Jun 2026
16 Jun 2026
20 Equity Shares
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98 - 103 per share
BSE - SME
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
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Hexagon Nutrition IPO, a ₹138.87 crore book-built issue, opens for subscription from June 5 to June 9, 2026. The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning the company will not receive any fresh capital. Backed by a diversified nutrition portfolio, export presence in over 75 countries, and improving profitability, the company offers exposure to India's growing nutrition and wellness sector. However, investors should consider customer concentration, dependence on the premix segment, and raw material price volatility before making an investment decision.
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Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Skyways Air Services Ltd
18 Mar - 20 Mar 2026
0.00 - 0.00
0.00
Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd
23 Apr - 27 Apr 2026
21.00 - 23.00
80.82 - 88.51
Liotech Industries Ltd
01 Jun - 03 Jun 2026
321.00 - 0.00
36.02
Susan Electricals India Ltd
11 Jun - 15 Jun 2026
120.00 - 127.00
66.5 - 70.38
Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd
12 Jun - 16 Jun 2026
98.00 - 103.00
51.64 - 54.27
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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