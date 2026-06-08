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Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

247200/2400 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

12 Jun 2026

End Date

16 Jun 2026

Bid Lot

20 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

98 - 103 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd IPO NEWS

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO Day 2 - GMP hints 16% listing. Subscription at 3.82 times

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO gained momentum on Day 2 as retail and NII investors drove subscriptions to 3.82 times. While GMP softened from ₹12 to ₹7, the issue continues to attract strong market interest ahead of its June 9 closing.

8 Jun 2026|02:49 PM

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CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Status: How to Check, Subscription Details, GMP, and Listing Expectations

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CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on June 8. Here's how investors can check allotment status, key dates, subscription figures, GMP trends, and listing expectations ahead of the June 10 debut.

8 Jun 2026|01:58 PM

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO - Day 1 GMP, Subscription Status

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO, a ₹138.87 crore book-built issue, opens for subscription from June 5 to June 9, 2026. The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning the company will not receive any fresh capital. Backed by a diversified nutrition portfolio, export presence in over 75 countries, and improving profitability, the company offers exposure to India's growing nutrition and wellness sector. However, investors should consider customer concentration, dependence on the premix segment, and raw material price volatility before making an investment decision.

5 Jun 2026|01:11 PM

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