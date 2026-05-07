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M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

208000/4000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

22 May 2026

End Date

26 May 2026

Bid Lot

20 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

51 - 52 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO.

How to Apply M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

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