Status: upcoming
₹208000/4000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
22 May 2026
26 May 2026
20 Equity Shares
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51 - 52 per share
BSE - SME
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the M R Maniveni Foods Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
A complete overview of Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO 2026, covering issue details, asset quality, subscription status, GMP, financial performance, growth drivers, risks, and investment insights for long-term investors.
7 May 2026|12:50 PM
With production in India and subsidiaries in the U.S., Netherlands, and Ireland, the Company supplies a variety of customers throughout the world.
24 Nov 2025|11:40 AM
The IPO consists of a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale. The majority of the issue comprises of the Offer for Sale component.
19 Nov 2025|03:39 PM
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IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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