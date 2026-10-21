Status: upcoming
₹14850/45 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
27 Oct 2026
29 Oct 2026
20 Equity Shares
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313 - 330 per share
BSE, NSE
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
₹30,230-crore IPO received ₹90,500 crore in Day 1 bids on October 21, 2026, with the issue subscribed three times by 5 PM. The QIB portion led demand with 9 times subscription, while retail participation stood at 0.67 times. The IPO closes on October 23, ahead of its scheduled October 28 listing.
21 Oct 2026|07:24 PM
Reliance Industries shares gained 1.71% to ₹1,222.50 on the NSE by 11:25 AM on October 21, 2026, as Jio Platforms launched its IPO. The ₹30,213-crore issue, expected valuation of ₹10.3 lakh crore and proposed debt repayment of up to ₹27,500 crore are key developments surrounding the market movement.
21 Oct 2026|11:58 AM
Jio Platforms IPO was subscribed 1.03 times by 10:41 AM on October 21, 2026, led by QIB demand at 3.25 times. The GMP stood at ₹265, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,384 per share. Check the latest subscription figures, investor-category demand, price band and GMP trend.
21 Oct 2026|11:13 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Core4 Engineers Ltd
23 Oct - 27 Oct 2026
88.00 - 93.00
51.87 - 54.82
EAAA India Alternatives Ltd
26 Oct - 28 Oct 2026
1,585.00 - 1,665.00
1,200.00
BLS Polymers Ltd
27 Oct - 29 Oct 2026
142.00 - 150.00
241.4 - 255
SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd
27 Oct - 29 Oct 2026
313.00 - 330.00
640.87 - 667.53
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IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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