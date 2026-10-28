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banknifty Future Share Price

FUTURE BANKNIFTY 25-01-2027

54,267.4
0 (0%)
CMP as on Wed October 28 2026 03:39:59 PM
  • Open54,821
  • Day's High55,318.4
  • Spot54,267.4
  • Day's Low54,632.4
  • Market Lot30
  • Roll Over%99.61
  • Roll Cost-1.17
  • Traded Vol.0 Cr (0%)

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By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download IIFL Capital App

IMPORTANT LINKS

TOP NEWS

NCDEX Launches NDEX and FINNDEX: New Equity Indices to Track Indian Stocks

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NCDEX is expanding beyond agricultural commodities with NDEX and FINNDEX, two rule-based equity indices that will track large Indian companies and financial sector stocks. The exchange plans to introduce ETFs and mutual funds linked to the indices, followed by futures and options, subject to approvals and market readiness.

22 Oct 2026|06:45 PM

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 460 Points, Nifty Closes Below 22,700; Media, FMCG and IT Stocks Drag

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Indian stock markets ended lower for the third consecutive session on October 22, with the Sensex declining 460 points and the Nifty slipping below 22,700. Media, FMCG, IT and energy stocks led sectoral losses, while rising Brent crude prices and a sell-off across Asian markets added to investor concerns.

22 Oct 2026|04:33 PM

Nifty Sensex Today: Stock Market Crashes as Sensex Falls 876 Points, Nifty Drops 1.11%; Banking and IT Stocks Lead the Losses

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Sensex fell 876 points to 73,852.90 and Nifty declined 1.11% to 22,888.95 on October 19, 2026. Banking and IT stocks led losses amid earnings concerns, elevated crude oil prices and foreign investor outflows.

19 Oct 2026|06:36 PM

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