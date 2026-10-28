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Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
NCDEX is expanding beyond agricultural commodities with NDEX and FINNDEX, two rule-based equity indices that will track large Indian companies and financial sector stocks. The exchange plans to introduce ETFs and mutual funds linked to the indices, followed by futures and options, subject to approvals and market readiness.
22 Oct 2026|06:45 PM
Indian stock markets ended lower for the third consecutive session on October 22, with the Sensex declining 460 points and the Nifty slipping below 22,700. Media, FMCG, IT and energy stocks led sectoral losses, while rising Brent crude prices and a sell-off across Asian markets added to investor concerns.
22 Oct 2026|04:33 PM
Sensex fell 876 points to 73,852.90 and Nifty declined 1.11% to 22,888.95 on October 19, 2026. Banking and IT stocks led losses amid earnings concerns, elevated crude oil prices and foreign investor outflows.
19 Oct 2026|06:36 PM
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