Loading chart...
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
The Indian stock market ended in the red on June 29, 2026, as renewed US-Iran tensions, higher crude oil prices, and profit booking weighed on investor sentiment. Nifty slipped to 23,946 while Sensex lost 372 points. Pharma stocks emerged as the top performers on biosimilar and export optimism, whereas Auto, IT, and Cement sectors witnessed broad-based selling amid cautious global cues.
29 Jun 2026|05:16 PM
Indian benchmark indices ended slightly higher on June 25, 2026, supported by easing Brent crude prices, a stronger rupee, and positive RBI commentary. Auto stocks led gains with strong rallies in Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki, while metal, oil & gas, and IT stocks remained under pressure. Lower market volatility and improving global sentiment helped sustain investor confidence.
25 Jun 2026|06:02 PM
The Indian stock market staged a strong recovery on June 24, 2026, with Nifty closing above 24,000 and Sensex surging 790 points. Easing rate hike concerns after RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's comments, falling crude oil prices, sustained FII inflows, and optimism surrounding an India-US trade agreement fueled broad-based gains, led by banking, IT, and realty stocks.
24 Jun 2026|06:09 PM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.