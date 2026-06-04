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finnifty Future Share Price

FUTURE FINNIFTY 25-08-2026

25,005.65
0 (0%)
CMP as on Thu June 04 2026 09:37:49 AM
  • Open25,500
  • Day's High25,500
  • Spot25,005.65
  • Day's Low25,500
  • Market Lot60
  • Roll Over%99.85
  • Roll Cost-1.45
  • Traded Vol.0 Cr (0%)

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TOP NEWS

Asian Markets Wrap | SoftBank Overtakes Toyota as Japan's Most Valuable Company | Nikkei surges to all-time high

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Japan's Nikkei crossed the 68,000 mark for the first time, fueled by strong AI and semiconductor-related buying, while regional markets remained resilient despite escalating US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices. For India, elevated energy costs and Hormuz-related supply risks continue to pose challenges, even as the global AI investment cycle supports opportunities for the technology sector.

3 Jun 2026|07:21 PM

Closing Bell: Nifty Ends in Red as IT Stocks Crash 5.5% on Profit Booking While Banking Stocks Buck the Trend

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Indian benchmark indices ended in the red on June 3, 2026, dragged by a sharp sell-off in IT stocks after recent AI-driven gains. Rising crude oil prices, US-Iran tensions, FII outflows, and caution ahead of the RBI policy meeting weighed on sentiment. However, banking stocks outperformed, helping Bank Nifty close nearly 1% higher.

3 Jun 2026|06:01 PM

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end in green as IT Sector Sparks Rally Amid Positive Global Technology Cues

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Indian benchmark indices rebounded on June 2, 2026, ending a four-session losing streak as a powerful rally in IT stocks lifted market sentiment. Nifty IT surged over 4%, supported by AI-driven growth expectations, positive global technology cues, and strong buying in large-cap tech stocks such as TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies. While consumer sectors also advanced, banking and financial stocks remained under pressure amid concerns over rising crude oil prices and inflation risks.

2 Jun 2026|04:49 PM

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