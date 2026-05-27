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finnifty Future Share Price

FUTURE FINNIFTY 28-07-2026

25,752.2
0 (0%)
CMP as on Wed May 27 2026 12:00:00 AM
  • Open26,268.3
  • Day's High26,268.3
  • Spot25,752.2
  • Day's Low26,268.3
  • Market Lot60
  • Roll Over%99.68
  • Roll Cost-1.35
  • Traded Vol.0 Cr (0%)

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TOP NEWS

Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Nearly Flat | HDFC Bank, Coal India in spotlight

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Benchmark indices ended range-bound on May 27, 2026, with Nifty and Sensex closing marginally lower amid profit booking, geopolitical concerns, and weakness in financial stocks led by HDFC Bank. Strong gains in metal, media, energy, and auto stocks helped limit market losses despite cautious investor sentiment.

27 May 2026|05:14 PM

Taiwan Overtakes India as the fifth largest stock market in the world

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Taiwan has surpassed India in stock market capitalization, driven by the AI-led surge in semiconductor giant TSMC. Investors are increasingly favoring chip manufacturing economies like Taiwan and South Korea over broader consumption-driven emerging markets.

27 May 2026|12:53 PM

Closing Bell: Nifty surpasses 24k | Nifty Bank surge on a recovering rupee and easing inflation concerns

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Dalal Street witnessed a powerful broad-based rally on May 25, 2026, as easing geopolitical tensions, a sharp fall in crude oil prices, and strong Q4 earnings lifted investor confidence. Sensex gained over 1,073 points while Nifty crossed the 24,000 mark, led by PSU Banks, Private Banks, Auto, and Infrastructure stocks. Eicher Motors and Adani Enterprises emerged among the key market movers amid strong earnings and improving regulatory visibility.

25 May 2026|05:11 PM

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