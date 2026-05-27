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Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Benchmark indices ended range-bound on May 27, 2026, with Nifty and Sensex closing marginally lower amid profit booking, geopolitical concerns, and weakness in financial stocks led by HDFC Bank. Strong gains in metal, media, energy, and auto stocks helped limit market losses despite cautious investor sentiment.
27 May 2026|05:14 PM
Taiwan has surpassed India in stock market capitalization, driven by the AI-led surge in semiconductor giant TSMC. Investors are increasingly favoring chip manufacturing economies like Taiwan and South Korea over broader consumption-driven emerging markets.
27 May 2026|12:53 PM
Dalal Street witnessed a powerful broad-based rally on May 25, 2026, as easing geopolitical tensions, a sharp fall in crude oil prices, and strong Q4 earnings lifted investor confidence. Sensex gained over 1,073 points while Nifty crossed the 24,000 mark, led by PSU Banks, Private Banks, Auto, and Infrastructure stocks. Eicher Motors and Adani Enterprises emerged among the key market movers amid strong earnings and improving regulatory visibility.
25 May 2026|05:11 PM
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