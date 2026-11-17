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Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher on November 12, 2026, as buying in banking, financial services and realty stocks offset weakness in Auto, FMCG and IT. The Nifty 50 gained 44.30 points to close at 25,299.35, while the Sensex advanced 31.61 points to 81,911.01. Bank Nifty surged 726.10 points for a third consecutive session of gains. Strong October insurance premium data, continued FII inflows and easing crude oil prices supported sentiment.
12 Nov 2026|05:57 PM
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pumped ₹53,739 crore into Indian equities across six trading sessions between November 2 and 9, 2026, reversing the outflows recorded in September and October. Buying was concentrated in heavyweight sectors such as financial services, IT, automobiles and telecom. Improved sentiment following US midterm election results, expectations of lower US bond yields, Brent crude falling below $90 a barrel and a stronger rupee supported the inflows. Meanwhile, concerns over returns from AI infrastructure and data-centre investments prompted investors to reduce crowded AI-related positions. Corporate earnings also provided support, with 27 of the 47 Nifty 50 companies reporting results by November 10 beating analysts' estimates.
11 Nov 2026|01:10 PM
Indian markets extended their post-Diwali rally on November 11, with the Sensex rising over 1,260 points and the Nifty gaining 1.35%. Easing crude prices, strong FPI buying and supportive technical indicators boosted sentiment.
11 Nov 2026|12:22 PM
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