The Indian benchmark indices staged a strong recovery on May 14, 2026, driven by strong quarterly earnings, bargain buying, and improving global sentiment. Pharma, healthcare, metal, and financial stocks witnessed robust gains, while IT shares remained under pressure due to rising concerns over AI-led disruption in the outsourcing sector. Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, and Zydus Lifesciences emerged among the top trending stocks of the day.

14 May 2026|05:28 PM