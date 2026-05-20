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Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Indian benchmark indices staged a strong intraday recovery on May 18, 2026, despite a sharp opening selloff caused by escalating US-Iran tensions, Brent crude crossing $111 per barrel, and the rupee hitting record lows. IT and pharma stocks supported the rebound as Nifty and Sensex closed marginally in the green.
18 May 2026|05:10 PM
Indian benchmark indices ended slightly lower on May 15, 2026, amid record rupee weakness, surging crude oil prices, and cautious global sentiment. While IT, FMCG, and Pharma sectors provided support, heavy selling in Metal, Defence, PSU Bank, Realty, and Oil & Gas stocks kept markets under pressure. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Kirloskar Oil Engines emerged among key gainers after strong quarterly earnings, while Voltas declined sharply on margin pressure concerns.
15 May 2026|05:27 PM
The Indian benchmark indices staged a strong recovery on May 14, 2026, driven by strong quarterly earnings, bargain buying, and improving global sentiment. Pharma, healthcare, metal, and financial stocks witnessed robust gains, while IT shares remained under pressure due to rising concerns over AI-led disruption in the outsourcing sector. Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, and Zydus Lifesciences emerged among the top trending stocks of the day.
14 May 2026|05:28 PM
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