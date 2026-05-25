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nifty Future Share Price

FUTURE NIFTY 25-08-2026

23,972.5
0 (0%)
CMP as on Wed May 27 2026 11:34:58 AM
  • Open24,151
  • Day's High24,245
  • Spot23,972.5
  • Day's Low24,148
  • Market Lot65
  • Roll Over%99.78
  • Roll Cost-0.83
  • Traded Vol.0 Cr (0%)

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
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TOP NEWS

Closing Bell: Nifty surpasses 24k | Nifty Bank surge on a recovering rupee and easing inflation concerns

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Dalal Street witnessed a powerful broad-based rally on May 25, 2026, as easing geopolitical tensions, a sharp fall in crude oil prices, and strong Q4 earnings lifted investor confidence. Sensex gained over 1,073 points while Nifty crossed the 24,000 mark, led by PSU Banks, Private Banks, Auto, and Infrastructure stocks. Eicher Motors and Adani Enterprises emerged among the key market movers amid strong earnings and improving regulatory visibility.

25 May 2026|05:11 PM

Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 23,700 | Banking Stocks Lead Market Rally

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Indian equity markets ended higher on May 22, 2026, supported by easing geopolitical tensions, declining crude oil prices, and a sharp recovery in the rupee. Banking and financial stocks led the rally, while Pharma, IT, and Media sectors remained under pressure amid selective profit booking and earnings reactions.

22 May 2026|05:24 PM

Closing Bell: Nifty Flat as RBI Hike Concerns Weigh on Markets

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Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower on May 21, 2026, with Nifty closing near 23,654 and Sensex slipping 135 points amid concerns over RBI rate hikes, weak manufacturing PMI, rising crude oil prices, rupee weakness, and renewed FII selling. Defence and Realty stocks supported the market, while IT, FMCG, and Media remained under pressure.

21 May 2026|05:18 PM

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