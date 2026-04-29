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nifty Future Share Price

FUTURE NIFTY 28-07-2026

24,177.65
0 (0%)
CMP as on Wed April 29 2026 12:00:00 AM
  • Open24,425.6
  • Day's High24,708
  • Spot24,177.65
  • Day's Low24,404.1
  • Market Lot65
  • Roll Over%99.62
  • Roll Cost-1.15
  • Traded Vol.0.01 Cr (0%)

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download IIFL Capital App

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TOP NEWS

Closing Bell: Nifty closes above 24,100 | Maruti, ITC shine

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Indian markets ended strongly on April 29, 2026, as Nifty reclaimed 24,100 and Sensex surged over 600 points. Auto and FMCG stocks led gains, supported by strong earnings from Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Tech Mahindra, and Coal India, boosting overall market sentiment.

29 Apr 2026|04:59 PM

Nifty breaks more than 150 points from day's high

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NIFTY 50 surged over 300 points in early trade on strong Q4 earnings but later saw profit booking, closing at 24,164. India VIX declined 3.88%.

29 Apr 2026|03:53 PM

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end in red | RBI finalizes ECL Framework for Banks

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Indian benchmark indices ended slightly lower on April 28, 2026, with Nifty slipping below the 24,000 mark and Sensex falling over 400 points. Banking and IT stocks led the decline after regulatory concerns and weak sentiment, while oil prices surged, pressuring broader markets. Despite selective strength in chemicals and renewable energy stocks, overall market sentiment remained cautious.

28 Apr 2026|05:41 PM

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