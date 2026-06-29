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nifty Future Share Price

FUTURE NIFTY 29-09-2026

24,011.7
0 (0%)
CMP as on Wed July 01 2026 11:54:59 AM
  • Open24,249.9
  • Day's High24,380
  • Spot24,011.7
  • Day's Low24,219.9
  • Market Lot65
  • Roll Over%99.82
  • Roll Cost-1.08
  • Traded Vol.0 Cr (0%)

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download IIFL Capital App

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TOP NEWS

Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 372 Points as US-Iran Ceasefire Cracks, Crude Rises and Profit Booking Sets In

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The Indian stock market ended in the red on June 29, 2026, as renewed US-Iran tensions, higher crude oil prices, and profit booking weighed on investor sentiment. Nifty slipped to 23,946 while Sensex lost 372 points. Pharma stocks emerged as the top performers on biosimilar and export optimism, whereas Auto, IT, and Cement sectors witnessed broad-based selling amid cautious global cues.

29 Jun 2026|05:16 PM

Closing Bell: Sensex Inches Higher as Crude Falls to Four-Month Lows and Auto Stocks Lead a Quiet Rally

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Indian benchmark indices ended slightly higher on June 25, 2026, supported by easing Brent crude prices, a stronger rupee, and positive RBI commentary. Auto stocks led gains with strong rallies in Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki, while metal, oil & gas, and IT stocks remained under pressure. Lower market volatility and improving global sentiment helped sustain investor confidence.

25 Jun 2026|06:02 PM

Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 790 Points and Bank Nifty Jumps 966 Points as RBI's Dovish Comments and FII Buying Fuel Recovery

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The Indian stock market staged a strong recovery on June 24, 2026, with Nifty closing above 24,000 and Sensex surging 790 points. Easing rate hike concerns after RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's comments, falling crude oil prices, sustained FII inflows, and optimism surrounding an India-US trade agreement fueled broad-based gains, led by banking, IT, and realty stocks.

24 Jun 2026|06:09 PM

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