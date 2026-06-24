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niftynxt50 Future Share Price

FUTURE NIFTYNXT50 25-08-2026

72,060.5
0 (0%)
CMP as on Wed June 24 2026 12:00:00 AM
  • Open72,844
  • Day's High72,844
  • Spot72,060.5
  • Day's Low72,844
  • Market Lot25
  • Roll Over%99.8
  • Roll Cost-1.07
  • Traded Vol.0 Cr (0%)

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Invest wise with Expert advice

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
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TOP NEWS

Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 790 Points and Bank Nifty Jumps 966 Points as RBI's Dovish Comments and FII Buying Fuel Recovery

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The Indian stock market staged a strong recovery on June 24, 2026, with Nifty closing above 24,000 and Sensex surging 790 points. Easing rate hike concerns after RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's comments, falling crude oil prices, sustained FII inflows, and optimism surrounding an India-US trade agreement fueled broad-based gains, led by banking, IT, and realty stocks.

24 Jun 2026|06:09 PM

Why Is the Stock Market Rising Today? Key Reasons Behind Sensex's 900-Point Rally

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Indian stock markets witnessed a strong rebound as the Sensex jumped over 900 points and Nifty crossed 24,050. RBI's dovish stance, falling crude oil prices, positive global cues, FII inflows, and optimism over an India-US trade deal fueled the rally.

24 Jun 2026|02:00 PM

Closing Bell: Sensex Slides 893 Points, Nifty Falls Below 23,850 as IT Stocks Tumble and Global Risk-Off Sentiment Grips Markets

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Indian Benchmark indices ended sharply lower on June 23, 2026, as a 10% crash in South Korea's Kospi, weakness in IT stocks following Accenture's cautious outlook, and renewed concerns over higher US interest rates triggered broad-based selling. Nifty fell 278.80 points to 23,824.10, while Sensex declined 893.39 points to 76,200.68. Metal and IT stocks led losses, while Pharma emerged as the lone sectoral gainer amid defensive buying.

23 Jun 2026|05:53 PM

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