Loading chart...
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
The Indian stock market staged a strong recovery on June 24, 2026, with Nifty closing above 24,000 and Sensex surging 790 points. Easing rate hike concerns after RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's comments, falling crude oil prices, sustained FII inflows, and optimism surrounding an India-US trade agreement fueled broad-based gains, led by banking, IT, and realty stocks.
24 Jun 2026|06:09 PM
Indian stock markets witnessed a strong rebound as the Sensex jumped over 900 points and Nifty crossed 24,050. RBI's dovish stance, falling crude oil prices, positive global cues, FII inflows, and optimism over an India-US trade deal fueled the rally.
24 Jun 2026|02:00 PM
Indian Benchmark indices ended sharply lower on June 23, 2026, as a 10% crash in South Korea's Kospi, weakness in IT stocks following Accenture's cautious outlook, and renewed concerns over higher US interest rates triggered broad-based selling. Nifty fell 278.80 points to 23,824.10, while Sensex declined 893.39 points to 76,200.68. Metal and IT stocks led losses, while Pharma emerged as the lone sectoral gainer amid defensive buying.
23 Jun 2026|05:53 PM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.