Indian Benchmark indices ended sharply lower on June 23, 2026, as a 10% crash in South Korea's Kospi, weakness in IT stocks following Accenture's cautious outlook, and renewed concerns over higher US interest rates triggered broad-based selling. Nifty fell 278.80 points to 23,824.10, while Sensex declined 893.39 points to 76,200.68. Metal and IT stocks led losses, while Pharma emerged as the lone sectoral gainer amid defensive buying.

23 Jun 2026|05:53 PM