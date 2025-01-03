₹57,927.72
(-628.11)(-1.07%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹58,620.8
Prev. Close
₹58,555.83
Market Cap.
₹41,04,778.39
Div Yield
0.87
PE
13.76
PB
13.76
₹57,841.33
₹58,660.52
Performance
One Week (%)
0.65
One Month (%)
-1.23
One Year (%)
8.99
YTD (%)
8.64
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
State Bank of India
793.5
809.7
792.25
3,87,696
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,839.15
1,848.7
1,816.75
57,700
Federal Bank Ltd
205.45
207.05
204.7
94,232
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.3
1,794.8
1,746.3
4,02,703
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,266.75
1,290.55
1,262.45
3,63,566
Bank of Baroda
241.6
245.1
240.85
6,38,255
Canara Bank
101.45
103.1
101.2
7,03,571
IndusInd Bank Ltd
998.1
1,025
991
2,67,534
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.2
1,093.4
1,080
2,18,175
Yes Bank Ltd
19.96
20.18
19.6
1,26,08,439
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
