₹1,014.46
(0.57)(0.05%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹1,016.29
Prev. Close
₹1,013.89
Market Cap.
₹91,33,655.54
Div Yield
1.75
PE
21.48
PB
21.48
₹1,011.35
₹1,018.86
Performance
One Week (%)
2.58
One Month (%)
-1.09
One Year (%)
10.6
YTD (%)
1.49
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,334.25
2,362.7
2,322.95
90,892
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,835.3
4,858.95
4,787.9
9,667
Cipla Ltd
1,509
1,540.5
1,505.75
31,276
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,300
5,386.55
5,270.85
19,672
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.55
2,238.5
2,199.5
36,932
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,516.9
2,552.8
2,503
4,346
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,242.95
4,277.85
4,159.9
41,152
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.1
602.35
590.1
1,28,878
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,405.5
2,415
2,364.35
1,54,767
ITC Ltd
482
490.95
480
11,05,669
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,660.95
3,720
3,652
1,63,723
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,187.25
3,237.6
3,177.05
1,31,128
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.35
1,262.3
1,235.6
5,02,881
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
938.4
942
926.8
1,56,341
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.5
761.9
13,51,400
Tata Steel Ltd
138.3
139.7
137.75
8,60,441
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.75
1,378.8
1,347.4
28,308
Titan Company Ltd
3,449.2
3,481
3,378.2
1,17,339
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.35
299.2
294.45
2,05,277
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.3
291.5
2,45,939
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,848.5
1,885
1,844
61,463
JSW Steel Ltd
912.2
924.8
911.8
1,01,475
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,910.95
12,046.55
11,796.9
15,842
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.75
262.75
248.1
15,96,696
Coal India Ltd
393.9
399.2
389.5
4,35,081
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,205
4,271.95
4,197.55
39,684
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,031.1
6,243
6,030.9
5,323
Varun Beverages Ltd
652.3
655
641.25
54,311
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,749.9
11,858.15
11,713.15
5,877
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,967
9,105.65
8,950
5,796
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
