Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-1999
Fund Manager
: R Janakiraman
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5986.4
Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1367.5509
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: NIL
Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.95
5.38
-7.79
-9.03
6.75
16.6
29.82
20.82
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.43
|3260417
|564.83
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.14
|4546914
|547.49
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.42
|1922741
|324.50
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.15
|1963637
|308.33
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.67
|883853
|279.63
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|3.84
|1462587
|230.36
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.82
|2252948
|228.79
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.78
|7500000
|166.57
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.73
|1276457
|163.95
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.68
|843530
|160.51
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.65
|1324806
|158.98
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.63
|685013
|158.00
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.38
|4581067
|142.67
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2.13
|2061397
|127.94
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.97
|194847
|117.93
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.74
|4232579
|104.22
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.67
|674952
|100.42
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|1.63
|1633734
|98.12
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.50
|1310706
|90.28
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.38
|321590
|83.13
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.36
|429940
|81.88
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.34
|550412
|80.55
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.24
|534037
|74.80
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.23
|1180000
|73.87
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.18
|447035
|71.22
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|1.15
|4200152
|69.31
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.10
|1436020
|66.38
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.09
|16250
|65.83
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.99
|425000
|59.81
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.99
|241214
|59.39
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.98
|3778497
|58.95
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.97
|1012130
|58.30
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.97
|440868
|58.19
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.96
|4228993
|58.02
|Equity
|Jyothy Labs
|Household Products
|0.92
|1723096
|55.55
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.87
|443906
|52.50
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.86
|519375
|51.84
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.84
|262365
|50.80
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.81
|490288
|48.54
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.78
|416138
|46.88
|Equity
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|Leisure Services
|0.74
|3645399
|44.36
|Equity
|Intellect Design
|IT - Software
|0.73
|663201
|44.14
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.66
|1167126
|39.58
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|0.61
|374730
|36.69
|Equity
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.54
|485188
|32.58
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.50
|174054
|30.10
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.49
|357700
|29.65
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|0.47
|77213
|28.49
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.43
|808586
|26.14
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.37
|1959795
|22.24
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.35
|110000
|21.43
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|0.00
|7356
|0.52
|Equity
|Globsyn Techno
|IT - Services
|5.01
|3000
|NaN.00
|Equity
|Numero Uno Intl
|Finance
|5.01
|2900
|NaN.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.85
|0
|230.94
