Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G

Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G

AMC

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Tax Planning

Launch Date

05-Apr-1999

Fund Manager

R Janakiraman

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

5986.4

Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1367.5509

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

NIL

Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.95
5.38
-7.79
-9.03
6.75
16.6
29.82
20.82
Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07

Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
SRF2,07,474
Grasim Inds PP26,815

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.433260417564.83
EquityICICI BankBanks9.144546914547.49
EquityInfosysIT - Software5.421922741324.50
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services5.151963637308.33
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction4.67883853279.63
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software3.841462587230.36
EquityAxis BankBanks3.822252948228.79
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.787500000166.57
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages2.731276457163.95
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.68843530160.51
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.651324806158.98
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products2.63685013158.00
EquityNTPCPower2.384581067142.67
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles2.132061397127.94
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.97194847117.93
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.744232579104.22
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.67674952100.42
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & Other Products1.63163373498.12
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.50131070690.28
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.3832159083.13
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.3642994081.88
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)1.3455041280.55
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.2453403774.80
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.23118000073.87
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1844703571.22
EquityDevyani Intl.Leisure Services1.15420015269.31
EquityKalyan JewellersConsumer Durables1.10143602066.38
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.091625065.83
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.9942500059.81
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components0.9924121459.39
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.98377849758.95
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.97101213058.30
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.9744086858.19
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.96422899358.02
EquityJyothy LabsHousehold Products0.92172309655.55
EquityERIS LifesciencePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8744390652.50
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.8651937551.84
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty0.8426236550.80
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.8149028848.54
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.7841613846.88
EquityLemon Tree HotelLeisure Services0.74364539944.36
EquityIntellect DesignIT - Software0.7366320144.14
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.66116712639.58
EquityAmara Raja Ener.Auto Components0.6137473036.69
EquityJK Lakshmi Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.5448518832.58
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles0.5017405430.10
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products0.4935770029.65
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products0.477721328.49
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.4380858626.14
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products0.37195979522.24
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies0.3511000021.43
EquityMedplus HealthRetailing0.0073560.52
EquityGlobsyn TechnoIT - Services5.013000NaN.00
EquityNumero Uno IntlFinance5.012900NaN.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.850230.94

Key information

Fund House:
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
06-Oct-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,14,015.27
Trustee/s:
Franklin Templetion Trust, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty, Ms. Sandra Martyres
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Sanjay Sapre
Director/s:
Mr. Ankush Gadi, Mr.Avnish Bhatnagar, Juzer Tambawalla, Sridhar Iyer, Vitthal Dehadray, Pradeep Rajasekharan, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty
Compliance Officer/s:
Saurabh Gangrade
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Rini K Krishnan
Fund Manager/s:
R Janakiraman
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Tower 2, 12th and 13h Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-67519100
Fax:
022-66490622/66490627
Email:
service@franklintempleton.com
Website:
www.franklintempletonindia.com

