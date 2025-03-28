Summary of Abakkus Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: NA
Corpus under management: Rs. NA (as on 16-Apr-2026)
Equity (3)
Liquid Funds (5)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
101.90
0.57
1.40
0.00
10.02
7.07
0.65
0.00
Change in trend of Abakkus Mutual Fund year on year
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement
No Record Found
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
In CY24, FIIs trimmed in large caps but increased in SMID (taking more risk within overall selling context).
13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Abakkus Mutual Fund
Address:
Abakkus Centre 6th Floor, Param House Shanti Nagar,Near Grand Hyatt, Santacruz(East),Mumbai 400055
Phone:
+912268846661
Email:
mf.investor.support@abakkusinvest.com
Website:
https://www.abakkusmf.com/
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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