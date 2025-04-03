ICICI Pru Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep 2027 40 60 IF IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep 2027 40 60 IF IDCW A
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 16-Sep-2021
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 8996.1
ICICI Pru Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep 2027 40 60 IF IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.134
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out within 30 Days from allotment: 0.15% of applicable NAV . If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 30 Days from allotment: Nil.
ICICI Pru Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep 2027 40 60 IF IDCW A- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep 2027 40 60 IF IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.62
1.23
2.5
4.01
8.46
6.06
-
5.65
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ICICI Pru Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep 2027 40 60 IF IDCW A- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep 2027 40 60 IF IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|5.21
|4700
|471.74
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.06
|45500
|458.46
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.24
|2900
|293.51
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.23
|29000
|292.77
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.15
|2900
|285.66
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.04
|2745
|275.38
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|2.84
|2570
|256.93
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.21
|2000
|200.24
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.70
|5250
|154.57
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.49
|1350
|135.28
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.40
|1260
|126.78
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.91
|834
|83.15
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.72
|650
|65.54
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|650
|65.51
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.60
|550
|55.01
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.51
|4500
|46.28
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.35
|300
|31.79
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.33
|300
|30.00
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.23
|160
|20.83
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.18
|168
|17.02
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.17
|162
|16.20
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.11
|100
|10.45
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.11
|100
|10.23
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.11
|100
|10.13
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.11
|100
|10.08
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|7.87
|70178500
|712.04
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|7.61
|68303000
|688.71
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|6.08
|54519130
|550.14
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|3.04
|26495000
|275.50
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya pradesh
|-/-
|2.22
|19783000
|200.88
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|1.97
|17667000
|178.85
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|1.91
|17500000
|173.55
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|1.90
|16943600
|172.04
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|1.86
|16710800
|168.62
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh
|-/-
|1.47
|13188700
|133.58
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|1.45
|13000000
|131.15
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh
|-/-
|1.29
|11567300
|117.45
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|1.16
|10590100
|105.14
|Govt. Securities
|BIHAR
|-/-
|1.05
|9500000
|94.98
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|1.00
|9000000
|90.92
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|0.92
|8304640
|83.70
|Govt. Securities
|Himachal Pradesh
|-/-
|0.83
|7500000
|75.80
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar
|-/-
|0.76
|7000000
|69.57
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana
|-/-
|0.69
|6255000
|63.22
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|0.64
|5875000
|57.93
|Govt. Securities
|Jammu & Kashmir
|-/-
|0.61
|5500000
|55.78
|Govt. Securities
|TELANGANA
|-/-
|0.57
|5167000
|51.91
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|0.56
|5044300
|50.94
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana
|-/-
|0.56
|5000000
|50.85
|Govt. Securities
|Assam
|-/-
|0.55
|5000000
|50.47
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh
|-/-
|0.55
|5000000
|50.47
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|0.54
|5000000
|49.45
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand
|-/-
|0.50
|4532000
|45.94
|Govt. Securities
|Assam
|-/-
|0.48
|4300000
|43.41
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|0.47
|4293280
|43.36
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh
|-/-
|0.44
|4000000
|40.50
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|0.39
|3500000
|35.47
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh
|-/-
|0.39
|3500000
|35.38
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA
|-/-
|0.33
|3001000
|30.56
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|0.33
|3000000
|30.42
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh
|-/-
|0.28
|2600000
|26.21
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|0.28
|2500000
|25.33
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal
|-/-
|0.27
|2500000
|25.26
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh
|-/-
|0.27
|2497600
|25.24
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA
|-/-
|0.27
|2500000
|25.20
|Govt. Securities
|TELANGANA
|-/-
|0.27
|2500000
|25.11
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana
|-/-
|0.26
|2333000
|23.65
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|0.25
|2315800
|22.86
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN
|-/-
|0.22
|2000000
|20.56
|Govt. Securities
|west bengal
|-/-
|0.22
|2000000
|20.40
|Govt. Securities
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|-/-
|0.22
|2000000
|20.29
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana
|-/-
|0.22
|2000000
|20.20
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|0.22
|2000000
|20.18
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh
|-/-
|0.22
|2000000
|20.18
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|0.20
|1822100
|18.41
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|0.19
|1768200
|17.94
|Govt. Securities
|Jammu & Kashmir
|-/-
|0.16
|1500000
|15.21
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal
|-/-
|0.16
|1500000
|15.11
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|0.13
|1200000
|12.11
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|10.30
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|10.17
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|10.12
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|10.06
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|0.09
|815600
|8.29
|Govt. Securities
|Assam
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|Assam
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|0.05
|472500
|4.80
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|0.04
|400000
|4.03
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil nadu
|-/-
|0.04
|400000
|4.03
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh
|-/-
|0.03
|333000
|3.44
|Govt. Securities
|Himachal pradesh
|-/-
|0.03
|300000
|3.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.17
|0
|196.92
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.45
|0
|131.53
