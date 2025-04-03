ICICI Pru Strategic Metal and Energy Equity Fund of Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Strategic Metal and Energy Equity Fund of Fund G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 17-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Sharmila D'mello
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 91.73
ICICI Pru Strategic Metal and Energy Equity Fund of Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.3914
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out of upto 1 years from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 1 years from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Strategic Metal and Energy Equity Fund of Fund G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Strategic Metal and Energy Equity Fund of Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.36
8.09
18.64
12.75
15.54
11
-
18.49
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
ICICI Pru Strategic Metal and Energy Equity Fund of Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Strategic Metal and Energy Equity Fund of Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|FSM First Trust SME Equity UCITS Fund
|Mutual Fund
|99.49
|111219
|91.26
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.85
|0
|0.78
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.34
|0
|-0.31
