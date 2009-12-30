Union FMP Series 13 Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union FMP Series 13 Regular IDCW
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 21-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Devesh Thacker
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 25.47
Union FMP Series 13 Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.5051
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Union FMP Series 13 Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Union FMP Series 13 Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.25
0.77
1.91
3.39
7.44
-
-
7.2
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Union FMP Series 13 Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union FMP Series 13 Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|60.11
|155000000
|15.34
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|19.71
|50000000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|9.17
|23250000
|2.34
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2026
|-/-
|2.99
|7500000
|0.76
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.99
|5000000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.99
|5000000
|0.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.45
|0
|0.62
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.59
|0
|0.40
