Union Budget 2024-2025: Priority 1: Agriculture

23 Jul 2024 , 01:15 PM

  • Transforming agriculture research

The government will undertake a comprehensive review of the agriculture research set-up to bring the focus on raising productivity and developing climate-resilient varieties.  Funding will be provided in challenge mode, including to the private sector. Domain experts both from the government and outside will oversee the conduct of such research.

  • Release of new varieties

New 109 high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops will be released for cultivation by farmers.

  • Natural Farming

1 crore farmers across the country will be initiated into natural farming supported by certification and branding in the next 2 years. Implementation will be through scientific institutions and willing gram panchayats. 10,000 need-based bio-input resource centres will be established.

  • Missions for pulses and oilseeds

‘Atmanirbharta’ for oil seeds such as mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean, and sunflower. Strengthen the production, storage and marketing of pulses and oilseeds.

  • Vegetable production & Supply Chains

Large-scale clusters for vegetable production will be developed closer to major consumption centres. The government will promote Farmer-Producer Organizations, cooperatives and start-ups for vegetable supply chains including for collection, storage, and marketing.

  • Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture

The government in partnership will states, will facilitate the implementation of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in agriculture for coverage of farmers and their lands in 3 years. During this year, digital crop survey for Kharif using the DPI will be taken up in 400 districts. The details of 6 crore farmers and their lands will be brought into the farmer and land registries. It will also issue Jan Samarth-based Kisan Credit Cards will be enabled in 5 states.

  • Shrimp Production & Export

The government will provide financial support for setting up a network of Nucleus Breeding Centres for Shrimp Broodstocks will be provided. Financing for shrimp farming, processing and export will be facilitated through NABARD.

  • National Cooperation Policy

The government will come up with a National Cooperation Policy for systematic, orderly and all-round development of the cooperative sector. Fast-tracking the growth of the rural economy and the generation of employment opportunities on a large scale will be the policy goal. The government has made a provision of ₹1.52 Lakh Crore for agriculture and allied sectors.

