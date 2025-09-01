iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

LEAP India Files for ₹2,400 Crore IPO with SEBI

1 Sep 2025 , 11:35 AM

Supply chain solutions provider LEAP India has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹2,400 crore through an initial public offering.

The issue will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹2,000 crore by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed on Friday. Vertical Holdings II Pte. Ltd. and KIA EBT Scheme 3 will offload shares as part of the OFS.

The Mumbai-based company said proceeds from the fresh issue will be used mainly to repay debt (₹300 crore) and to fund working capital needs.

Founded in 2013, LEAP India has built a strong position in the asset pooling space within the supply chain sector. The company manages 13.57 million assets, supported by a pan-India network of 7,747 customer touchpoints and 30 fulfilment centres for storage, repair, and deployment of assets as of May 2025.

For FY25, the company reported total income of ₹485 crore and net profit of ₹37.5 crore. Its client base includes over 900 customers, such as Panasonic Life Solutions India, Marico, Haier Appliances, Daikin, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles and JM Baxi.

IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, UBS Securities India and Avendus Capital are acting as the book-running lead managers for the issue.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Indian Market News
  • initial public offering
  • IPO
  • IPO news
  • Leap India
  • LEAP India IPO
  • LEAP India IPO news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Amanta Healthcare – A High Margin Sterile Injectables Player

Amanta Healthcare – A High Margin Sterile Injectables Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|02:43 PM
SEBI Extends Accessibility Compliance Deadlines for Market Entities

SEBI Extends Accessibility Compliance Deadlines for Market Entities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:32 PM
AurionPro Solutions Partners With Sri Lanka’s DFCC Bank for AI Collaboration

AurionPro Solutions Partners With Sri Lanka’s DFCC Bank for AI Collaboration

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:22 PM
TVS Motors logs ~30% y-o-y growth in August sales

TVS Motors logs ~30% y-o-y growth in August sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:20 PM
Hindustan Zinc Shares Rally as Silver Prices Touch Record Highs

Hindustan Zinc Shares Rally as Silver Prices Touch Record Highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.