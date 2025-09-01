LEAP India Files for ₹2,400 Crore IPO with SEBI

Supply chain solutions provider LEAP India has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹2,400 crore through an initial public offering.

The issue will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹2,000 crore by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed on Friday. Vertical Holdings II Pte. Ltd. and KIA EBT Scheme 3 will offload shares as part of the OFS.

The Mumbai-based company said proceeds from the fresh issue will be used mainly to repay debt (₹300 crore) and to fund working capital needs.

Founded in 2013, LEAP India has built a strong position in the asset pooling space within the supply chain sector. The company manages 13.57 million assets, supported by a pan-India network of 7,747 customer touchpoints and 30 fulfilment centres for storage, repair, and deployment of assets as of May 2025.

For FY25, the company reported total income of ₹485 crore and net profit of ₹37.5 crore. Its client base includes over 900 customers, such as Panasonic Life Solutions India, Marico, Haier Appliances, Daikin, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles and JM Baxi.

IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, UBS Securities India and Avendus Capital are acting as the book-running lead managers for the issue.

