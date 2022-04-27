iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Moody's Launches New Platform to Deliver Comprehensive and Actionable ESG Data and Insights

27 Apr 2022 , 10:26 AM

Business Wire India

Moody’s today launched Moody’s ESG360™, an easy-to-use platform that provides portfolio managers with ESG analyst-verified scores and modelled ESG and climate intelligence on private and public companies to bring clarity and confidence to investment decisions on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

 

“To understand the short- and long-term impact of ESG and climate exposures, market participants need a holistic and reliable view of risks and opportunities,” said Andrea Blackman, Managing Director – Global Head of Moody’s ESG Solutions. “The launch of Moody’s ESG360™ demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive coverage to help portfolio managers make sustainable decisions with confidence. Coverage is much more than just a number; it’s a commitment to providing granular and clearly defined data, scores, and assessments – all delivered through platforms that meet customer needs.”

 

Moody’s ESG360™ allows portfolio managers to identify ESG leaders and laggards across themes, sectors, and regions, monitor and report on portfolio level performance across a broad range of research lines, and analyze key risk metrics at both the portfolio and entity level. All data points will be clearly labeled with their relevance to industry standards and traceable to their source.

 

At launch, Moody’s ESG360™ provides access to Moody’s physical and transition climate risk data sets across a recently expanded universe of 10,000 companies globally. In the coming months, the platform will be further enhanced with Moody’s ESG insights, including coverage of 300 million public and private companies through a combination of modelled and ESG analyst-verified scores.

 

Driven by a double materiality approach that accounts for both financial and stakeholder impacts, Moody’s ESG data, scores, and assessments provide a comprehensive view of the ESG performance of companies – including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This enables a unique assessment of how companies can create sustainable value for the environment, society, and stakeholders, as well as how companies are positioned to manage their exposure and response to ESG risks and opportunities.

 

Alongside Moody’s ESG360™, Moody’s recently launched a corporate engagement platform, Moody’s ESG360™ Connect, which enables corporates to easily connect with Moody’s regarding their sustainability disclosures and ensure accurate representation of their ESG data, ultimately expanding the data coverage that feeds into Moody’s ESG solutions.

 

To learn more about Moody’s ESG360™ or get a demo, visit: http://www.moodys.com/moodys-esg360.

 

Sustainability is at the core of Moody’s business, building better business, better lives and better solutions to create long-term value for society, the environment and the economy. For more information on Moody’s sustainability commitments, visit: https://about.moodys.io/sustainability

 

ABOUT MOODY’S ESG SOLUTIONS

 

Moody’s ESG Solutions is a business unit of Moody’s Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s Analytics to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

 

For more information visit, Moody’s ESG hub at www.moodys.com/esg.

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005612/en/

Related Tags

  • Banking & Financial Services
  • Business Services
  • Environment
  • Financial Analyst & Investors
  • General
  • Internet
  • Technology
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Session on September 5, 2025

Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Session on September 5, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2025|02:05 PM
TCS Partners with Odisha Government to Roll Out IFMS 3.0

TCS Partners with Odisha Government to Roll Out IFMS 3.0

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2025|01:50 PM
Biocon Biologics’ Bengaluru Plant Gets Five Observations in US FDA Inspection

Biocon Biologics’ Bengaluru Plant Gets Five Observations in US FDA Inspection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2025|01:42 PM
Bharat Forge Subsidiary Agneyastra Acquires 950 Acres in AP for Defence Manufacturing Hub

Bharat Forge Subsidiary Agneyastra Acquires 950 Acres in AP for Defence Manufacturing Hub

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2025|11:38 AM
Axiscades Secures Pilot Orders in Electronics, Semiconductor and AI Division

Axiscades Secures Pilot Orders in Electronics, Semiconductor and AI Division

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2025|02:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.