Sensex and Nifty in Green on September 3, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green in the mid-market on September 3, 2025. At 1:30 PM, Sensex is quoting at 80,211 which is trading at 0.09% gain than the previous close or up by 73 points. Nifty is trading at 24,616 which is a 0.14% gain or up by 35 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1,935 shares advances today, whereas 998 stocks were down.

In the broader market, Nifty Smallcap 50 is trading with a 0.66% gain, Nifty Smallcap 250 is trading at 0.57% gain. In the sectoral front, Nifty Metal is leading with a 2.7% gain, Nifty Pharma is up 0.99%, Nifty Auto with a 0.40% gain. Nifty IP is down 1.08%, Nifty Media is down 0.42% dip. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.28% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.65% from the last close.

Top gainers in Sensex include Tata Steel, Titan Company, ITC, Tata Motors. Sensex top losers are Infosys, Axis Bank, Trent, NTPC. Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Sensex. Top gainers in Nifty include Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Coal India. Top losers include Infosys, HDFC Life, Axis Bank, Trent. Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Nifty.

