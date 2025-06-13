Sensex and Nifty in Red on June 13, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on June 13, 2025. At 1:11 pm, Sensex is quoting at 81,017 which is trading at 0.83% dip than the previous close or down by 674 points. Nifty is trading at 24,680 which is a 0.83% dip or down by 206 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 657 shares advances today, whereas 1885 stocks were down. 7 stocks are in green, and 43 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media, Nifty Energy, Nifty PVT Bank, Nifty Infra, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Consumption, Nifty PSE, Nifty Services, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Healthcare are trading below 1% sectoral dip. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, are trading below 1-2% sectoral dip. Nifty IT is the only sector to trade in flat.

Top gainers in Sensex include Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suziki, TCS. Sensex top losers are Adani Ports, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank. Top gainers in Nifty include ONGC, Bharat Elec, Tech Mahindra, Wipro. Top losers in Nifty include Adani Ports, Adani EnterPris, SBI, Bajaj Finserv.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.73% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.77% from the last close.

