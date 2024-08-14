Stocks under F&O ban on August 14, 2024

On August 14, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) imposed a trading ban on 16 stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment as these securities exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

Despite the F&O ban, these stocks remain available for trading in the cash market. The NSE regularly updates the list of securities under the F&O ban, adjusting it daily based on market activity.

The 16 stocks currently under the F&O ban on August 14 include Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, and Sun TV.

According to the NSE, the derivative contracts for these securities crossed the 95% MWPL threshold, triggering the ban period on the exchange.

During the ban period, traders are only permitted to decrease their positions in these derivative contracts through offsetting trades. Any attempt to increase open positions will result in penal and disciplinary action by the NSE.

No new positions can be initiated in F&O contracts for stocks placed under the ban period by the stock exchange.