Stocks under F&O ban on August 8, 2024

On Thursday, August 8, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eleven stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

These stocks will still be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Eleven stocks are under the F&O trade ban on Thursday, including Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Birlasoft, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indiamart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank.

Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals and Granules India have moved out of the ban.

The NSE stated that the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the MWPL, resulting in their placement in the ban period.

All clients and members are required to trade in the derivative contracts of these securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting. Any increase in open positions will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action. No new positions are allowed when stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.