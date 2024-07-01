Stocks under F&O ban on July 1, 2024

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) restricted trading in two stocks on Monday, July 1, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment due to surpassing 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

These stocks can still be traded in the cash market. NSE updates the F&O ban list daily, and for July 1, India Cements and Indus Towers are the stocks under ban.

NSE stated that the derivative contracts for these stocks exceeded 95% of the MWPL, placing them in the exchange’s ban period. During this period, clients/members can only reduce their positions in the derivative contracts of these securities through offsetting trades.

Any increase in open positions will result in penal and disciplinary action by NSE. No new positions are allowed in F&O contracts for stocks under the ban period.