Stocks under F&O ban on July 12, 2024

On Friday, July 12, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) imposed a trading ban on ten stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment. This ban was triggered because these stocks surpassed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Despite the F&O ban, these stocks can still be traded in the cash market. The NSE frequently updates the list of securities under the F&O ban.

The ten stocks currently under the F&O trade ban are:

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)

Balrampur Chini

Bandhan Bank

Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC)

India Energy Exchange (IEX)

India Cements

Indus Towers

Piramal Enterprises (PEL)

RBL Bank

The NSE stated that the derivative contracts for these securities exceeded 95% of the MWPL, resulting in their inclusion in the ban period. During this period, clients and members are permitted to trade in the derivative contracts of these securities only to reduce their positions through offsetting. Any increase in open positions will lead to penal and disciplinary action. New positions in the F&O contracts of the banned stocks are not allowed.