Stocks under F&O ban on July 15, 2024

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) implemented a trading ban on eleven stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment on Monday, July 15, 2024.

This ban was imposed because these stocks exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Despite the ban in the F&O segment, these stocks remain available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE regularly updates the list of securities under the F&O ban. As of July 15, the following stocks are on the ban list:

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Balrampur Chini Mills

Bandhan Bank

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals

GMR Infra

GNFC

IEX

India Cements

Indus Towers

Piramal Enterprises

RBL Bank

The NSE stated that derivative contracts for these securities had surpassed 95% of the MWPL, leading to their inclusion in the ban period.

During this ban period, clients and members can only trade in the derivative contracts of these securities to reduce their positions through offsetting.

Any increase in open positions will result in appropriate penal and disciplinary action. No new positions are permitted in the F&O contracts of stocks under the ban period.