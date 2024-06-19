iifl-logo
Stocks under F&O ban on June 19, 2024

19 Jun 2024 , 10:40 AM

On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment for seven stocks due to exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

The seven stocks on the F&O ban list for June 19 are Balrampur Chini Mills, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and SunTV. These stocks can still be traded in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban daily. The NSE stated that derivative contracts in these securities have surpassed 95% of the MWPL, triggering the ban.

During the ban period, trading in these derivatives is only allowed to reduce positions through offsetting trades. Any increase in open positions will result in penalties and disciplinary action. No new positions are permitted in F&O contracts for these stocks during the ban period.

