Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets US FDA Approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules

13 Aug 2024 , 12:48 PM
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited today said it has got the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 110 mg.
The approved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) is therapeutically equivalent to Pradaxa Capsules, 110 mg of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company said.
Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules 110 mg are indicated for prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism following hip replacement surgery.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 211 ANDA approvals, including 183 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals, from the US FDA.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.