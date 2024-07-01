Bajaj Auto June wholesales up y-o-y by 5%

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 5% year-on-year increase in total car wholesales, including exports, to 3,58,477 units in June. The Pune-based automaker sold 3,40,981 two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in June 2023, according to a company statement.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) increased by 8% to 2,16,451 units in the latest month, compared to 1,99,983 units sold in the same month last year.

Total exports increased by 1% to 1,42,026 units in the month under review, up from 1,40,998 automobiles the previous year.

Bajaj Auto shares were trading 1.06% higher on the BSE at Rs 9,600 per.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com