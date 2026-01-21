Embassy Developments Enters Mumbai Market with ₹4,500 Crore Residential Investment

Embassy Developments Ltd announced its expansion into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, marking its first residential developments in Mumbai under the Embassy brand. The company said it plans to invest approximately ₹4,500 crore to develop three residential projects located in Worli, Juhu, and Alibaug.

According to Embassy Developments, the proposed projects will have a combined gross development value of more than ₹12,000 crore. The total development footprint of the three projects is estimated at around 1.58 million square feet of RERA carpet area.

The company stated that launches for the Mumbai projects are scheduled to commence from the fourth quarter of FY2026. Embassy Developments said it has delivered more than 21 million square feet of residential projects across South India to date.

Over the past year, the company has focused on strengthening governance practices and stabilising its operations. Since taking operational control, Embassy Developments has completed and handed over six long-pending residential projects, delivering homes to more than 3,300 families. This includes three residential projects located in Mumbai, specifically in Worli, Lower Parel, and Thane.

Commenting on the expansion, Jitu Virwani, Chairman of Embassy Developments Ltd, said that for over three decades, the group has focused on creating developments that endure in terms of quality and their impact on neighbourhoods.

He added that entering the Mumbai residential market represents an important step toward building a strong pan-India residential presence, supported by consistent execution.

On the sales front, the company reported pre-sales of approximately ₹1,392 crore during Q3FY26. This represented a quarter-on-quarter growth of around 240 percent compared with pre-sales of ₹409 crore recorded in Q2FY26. For the nine months ended FY26, cumulative pre-sales stood at ₹1,999 crore. In Q1FY26, the company had reported pre-sales of ₹198 crore.

