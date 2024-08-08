iifl-logo
FirstCry IPO closes today

8 Aug 2024 , 01:08 PM

Brainbees Solutions Limited, the parent company of Firstcry, launched its initial public offering (IPO) in the Indian market on August 6, 2024 which is closing today on August 8, 2024.

The IPO will be open for subscription until August 8, 2024, with a price band set between ₹440 and ₹465 per equity share. The IPO is proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

As of August 8, 2024, at 12:52 pm, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion is subscribed 1.60 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 1.06 times, and the Employee Reserved portion is subscribed 5.18 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) is booked 1.70 times.

Brainbees Solutions aims to raise ₹4,193.73 Crore through the IPO, with ₹1,666 Crore coming from the issuance of fresh shares.

Investors can apply for the IPO in lots, with each lot consisting of 32 shares. Share allotment is expected to be finalized on August 9, 2024. Link Intime India Private Limited is the official registrar for the IPO.

The book-building process is managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, BofA Securities India, JM Financial, and Avendus Capital. Following the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the IPO is expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on August 13, 2024.

