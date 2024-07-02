Godrej Properties Records Strong Sales in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties Ltd announced on Tuesday that it had sold more than 2,000 apartments in its new Bengaluru housing project for more than ₹3,150 Crore, citing robust demand for residential properties.
In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties stated that it had received over ₹3,150 Crore in sales bookings for the ‘Godrej Woodscapes’ project in Whitefield-Budigere Cross, Bengaluru.
According to Godrej Properties, this is their most successful launch in terms of sales value and volume.
Furthermore, Godrej Properties stated that it is the second launch with sales of ₹3,000 Crore in the last three months.
With the successful launch of this property, Godrej Properties announced that it had surpassed its full-year FY24 sales in South India in the first quarter.
Godrej Properties has a strong launch pipeline for 2024-25, with numerous new project launches planned in Bengaluru. Godrej Properties stated that these planned releases, combined with its strategic market entry into Hyderabad, will greatly improve the company’s footprint in South India.
Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, stated, “South India is an extremely important region for Godrej Properties, and we aim to further strengthen our presence in the coming years.”
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.