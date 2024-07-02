iifl-logo

Godrej Properties Records Strong Sales in Bengaluru

2 Jul 2024 , 12:20 PM

Godrej Properties Ltd announced on Tuesday that it had sold more than 2,000 apartments in its new Bengaluru housing project for more than ₹3,150 Crore, citing robust demand for residential properties.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties stated that it had received over ₹3,150 Crore in sales bookings for the ‘Godrej Woodscapes’ project in Whitefield-Budigere Cross, Bengaluru.

According to Godrej Properties, this is their most successful launch in terms of sales value and volume.

Furthermore, Godrej Properties stated that it is the second launch with sales of ₹3,000 Crore in the last three months.

With the successful launch of this property, Godrej Properties announced that it had surpassed its full-year FY24 sales in South India in the first quarter.

Godrej Properties has a strong launch pipeline for 2024-25, with numerous new project launches planned in Bengaluru. Godrej Properties stated that these planned releases, combined with its strategic market entry into Hyderabad, will greatly improve the company’s footprint in South India.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, stated, “South India is an extremely important region for Godrej Properties, and we aim to further strengthen our presence in the coming years.”

Related Tags

  • Bengaluru
  • Godrej Properties
  • Real estate
