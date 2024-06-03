Hyundai Sales Surge 7% in May, Moving Over 63,000 Units

On Saturday, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) revealed that its May sales were 63,551 units, a 7% year-over-year rise. According to a statement from HMIL, the company sold 59,601 units in total in May 2023.
Domestic car dispatch to dealers increased by 1% last month to 49,151 units from 48,601 units during the same period last year.
In May, exports reached 14,400 units, up 31% from 11,000 units during the same month last year.
“We have maintained a healthy total sales volume in May 2024, despite a week-long routine bi-annual maintenance shutdown at our Sriperumbudur factory,” Tarun Garg, HMIL COO, stated.
According to him, SUVs accounted for almost 67% of domestic sales last month, demonstrating their continued role as HMIL’s growth engine.
“Our rural penetration stood at a healthy 20.1% in May,” Garg stated.
