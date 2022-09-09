iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 28110 equity shares under ESOS

9 Sep 2022 , 01:34 AM

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has allotted 28110 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on 06 September 2022 under its employee stock option scheme

Related Tags

  • Announcements
  • BSE
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 23rd September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 23rd September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2025|07:01 AM
Atlanta Electricals - A Leading Transformer Manufacturer

Atlanta Electricals - A Leading Transformer Manufacturer

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|05:27 PM
Rajshree Polypack Bags Repeat Order Worth ₹1.62 Crore

Rajshree Polypack Bags Repeat Order Worth ₹1.62 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:26 PM
Saatvik Green Energy Limited – An Integrated Renewable Energy Player

Saatvik Green Energy Limited – An Integrated Renewable Energy Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:21 PM
Ceigall India Emerges Lowest Bidder for ₹1,700 Crore Solar-BESS Project in MP

Ceigall India Emerges Lowest Bidder for ₹1,700 Crore Solar-BESS Project in MP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:20 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.