Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Linde India Limited - Book Closure

26 Apr 2022 , 12:00 AM

Linde India Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 03-Jun-2022 to 23-Jun-2022 for the purpose of Dividend.

  • Announcements
  • BSE
News
