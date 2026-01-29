Lodha Developers posts 14% y-o-y growth in Q3 revenue

Lodha Developers announced a marginal year-on-year jump in net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company’s net profit rose 1.3% on a y-o-y basis to ₹956.9 Crore compared to ₹944.4 Crore in the year-ago period.

The business posted 14.40% y-o-y growth in its revenue from operations at ₹4,672 Crore in the December 2025 quarter. In the previous corresponding period, revenue from operations came in at ₹4,083 Crore.

EBITDA for the period jumped 8.40% y-o-y to ₹1,415 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted an EBITDA of ₹1,305 Crore. Operating margin came in at 30.30%. It narrowed substantially against 32% in the same quarter of previous year.

Managing Director and CEO of Lodha Developers Ltd commented that the third quarter pre-sales performance for the company reflected robust demand for its products and brand. He further added that the first nine months of the year marked the highest-ever pre-sales recorded across the first three quarters.

The company has crossed a significant milestone of ₹5,000 Crore in quarterly sales for the first time. The business further informed that government and central bank policy measures, including GST rationalisation and interest rate cuts, are expected to boost the economy.

