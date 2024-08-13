iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Made-in-India Fronx heads to Japan

13 Aug 2024 , 01:15 PM

Maruti Suzuki India announced on Tuesday that it has begun exporting its sports utility vehicle Fronx to Japan. The first consignment of over 1,600 vehicles left Gujarat’s Pipavav port for Japan, according to a statement from the country’s largest automaker. The Fronx will be Maruti Suzuki’s first SUV to be launched in Japan, the company said.

The model would be available solely from the company’s Gujarat facility.

Fronx is Maruti Suzuki’s second model to be exported to Japan, following Baleno in 2016.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, which owns around 58% of Maruti Suzuki, expects to launch Fronx in Japan later this year.

“Japan has one of the most quality-conscious and advanced automotive markets in the world. Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi stated, “Our export to Japan demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s ability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, internationally recognised safety and quality standards.”

The Fronx exemplifies the greatest of engineering and design skill, and it is a symbol of Indian car manufacturing expertise, he said.

“I am confident that it will be received well by Japanese customers,” Takeuchi told the crowd.

Fronx, which was unveiled globally at the Auto Expo 2023, debuted in India on April 24, 2023.

The SUV was the first vehicle in the country to reach 1 lakh sales within 10 months of launch.

In July 2023, the corporation began exporting Fronx to Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Since its inception, Fronx has sold over 2 lakh units in both local and overseas markets.

Maruti Suzuki led passenger vehicle exports last fiscal with shipments of over 2.8 lakh units to over 100 countries

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • FRONX
  • India
  • Japan
  • Maruti Suzuki
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.