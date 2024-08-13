Made-in-India Fronx heads to Japan

Maruti Suzuki India announced on Tuesday that it has begun exporting its sports utility vehicle Fronx to Japan. The first consignment of over 1,600 vehicles left Gujarat’s Pipavav port for Japan, according to a statement from the country’s largest automaker. The Fronx will be Maruti Suzuki’s first SUV to be launched in Japan, the company said.

The model would be available solely from the company’s Gujarat facility.

Fronx is Maruti Suzuki’s second model to be exported to Japan, following Baleno in 2016.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, which owns around 58% of Maruti Suzuki, expects to launch Fronx in Japan later this year.

“Japan has one of the most quality-conscious and advanced automotive markets in the world. Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi stated, “Our export to Japan demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s ability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, internationally recognised safety and quality standards.”

The Fronx exemplifies the greatest of engineering and design skill, and it is a symbol of Indian car manufacturing expertise, he said.

“I am confident that it will be received well by Japanese customers,” Takeuchi told the crowd.

Fronx, which was unveiled globally at the Auto Expo 2023, debuted in India on April 24, 2023.

The SUV was the first vehicle in the country to reach 1 lakh sales within 10 months of launch.

In July 2023, the corporation began exporting Fronx to Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Since its inception, Fronx has sold over 2 lakh units in both local and overseas markets.

Maruti Suzuki led passenger vehicle exports last fiscal with shipments of over 2.8 lakh units to over 100 countries

