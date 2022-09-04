iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Rathi Bars announces board meeting date

4 Sep 2022 , 01:32 AM

Rathi Bars will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 6 September 2022

Related Tags

  • Announcements
  • BSE
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hitachi Energy Expands Mysuru Plant with ₹300 Crore Investment in Insulation Materials

Hitachi Energy Expands Mysuru Plant with ₹300 Crore Investment in Insulation Materials

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|09:24 PM
Shukra Pharma Secures MEA-Backed Contract to Deliver Medicines and Kits to Afghanistan

Shukra Pharma Secures MEA-Backed Contract to Deliver Medicines and Kits to Afghanistan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|09:18 PM
Federal Bank Names Srinivasan P to Lead Business Initiatives in Wholesale Banking

Federal Bank Names Srinivasan P to Lead Business Initiatives in Wholesale Banking

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|09:10 PM
Mukesh Ambani Confirms Reliance Jio IPO Plan; Listing Targeted by H1 2026

Mukesh Ambani Confirms Reliance Jio IPO Plan; Listing Targeted by H1 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|12:40 PM
ABB India Secures ₹173.55 Crore Siemens Gamesa Order for Wind Turbine Converters

ABB India Secures ₹173.55 Crore Siemens Gamesa Order for Wind Turbine Converters

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|12:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.