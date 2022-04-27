iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Snowman Logistics Limited - Credit Rating

27 Apr 2022 , 12:00 AM

Snowman Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange about Affirmation of Credit Rating

Related Tags

  • Announcements
  • BSE
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GSK Pharma forays into gynaecological cancer treatment in India

GSK Pharma forays into gynaecological cancer treatment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Aug 2025|02:26 PM
NBCC secures Rajasthan govt contract worth ₹3,700 Crore

NBCC secures Rajasthan govt contract worth ₹3,700 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Aug 2025|02:08 PM
Godrej Regal Pavilion in Hyderabad Records Over ₹1,000 Crore Sales at Launch

Godrej Regal Pavilion in Hyderabad Records Over ₹1,000 Crore Sales at Launch

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Aug 2025|01:55 PM
Eris Lifesciences Gets ANVISA Approval for Ahmedabad Unit

Eris Lifesciences Gets ANVISA Approval for Ahmedabad Unit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Aug 2025|01:43 PM
India Targets ₹30,000 Crore Defence Exports in FY26: Rajnath Singh at World Leaders Forum

India Targets ₹30,000 Crore Defence Exports in FY26: Rajnath Singh at World Leaders Forum

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Aug 2025|01:35 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.